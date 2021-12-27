Complete strangers alert Huntsville family to a fire at their home

A family in Huntsville says they're thankful to be alive after complete strangers alerted them to a fire at their home.
The fire happened on Christmas Eve, forcing them out of their house that night.
They've been staying with family since.
On Monday the family told WAAY 31 they're thankful for a Lyft driver and passenger who alerted them to the fire.
Without them the family says it's very likely the outcome would've been a lot different.
"If I was able to track them down or find them I would probably show them my baby and my husband, my dogs and just say thank you," Anne Caldwell said.
Anne Caldwell says she and her family were sleeping when their home on Giles Dr. caught fire.
Caldwell says her 6-month-old daughter woke up crying and not even 30 seconds later strangers were at her door.
"We started hearing banging on the doors and the window and yelling get out," Caldwell said. "We opened the door it was the mystery hero Lyft driver and passenger and they told us our house was on fire."
Right away she says the entire family got out, 4 dogs included.
Once outside, Caldwell says they were able to see the flames.
"I shudder to think about what may have happened if we hadn't been woken up when we were," Caldwell said. "The fire inspector actually told us 10 more minutes this would've been a very different story. It was a really windy night."
Caldwell says the fire was in the attic traveling through the house quickly.
It's unclear exactly what caused this fire.
Caldwell says it looks like it might've started outside.
Now she says she has the Lyft driver and passenger to thank, though it's hard to put their gratitude into words.
"It could've been so much more devastating than it was if they hadn't been driving by at that exact moment and not only that but also had to the compassion and wherewithal to stop and to notify us of it," Caldwell said.
It's unclear if the home is a total loss at this time. It's getting tested for asbestosis. If that's present, it will more than likely be a total loss.
That's to be determined.
If you're the Lyft driver or passenger referenced in this story, please contact Waay 31's Reporter/Weekend Anchor Brittany Harry at bharry@waaytv.com to connect with Caldwell and her family.