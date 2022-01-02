Photos & Videos: North Alabama enjoying first snow of 2022!

Snow started coming down across North Alabama on Sunday night, slowing covering much of the area in a white blanket.
Children, adults - and even some pets - went outside to enjoy this first snow of 2022.
See photos and videos we've received from WAAY 31 viewers below
Snow starting to stick to Hwy 72 in Athens. @spann pic.twitter.com/Iexj1leoYh— Steve Smith (@stevesmith1043) January 3, 2022
Snow in slow-mo. 5 points, Huntsville AL @whnt @WAAYTV @waff48 @spann pic.twitter.com/J6QxRiORUu— Lane Clemons (@laneclemons) January 3, 2022
@WAAYTV Snowing in Morgan Alabama pic.twitter.com/IalMJoNlMR— The Country Vlog (@TheCountryVlog) January 3, 2022
Okay one last video, now I’m going to bed for real. NightyNight! @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/LtZJgvj83Q— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) January 3, 2022