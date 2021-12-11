Rocket City Half Marathon cancelled due to power outages, weather impacts

UPDATE:
For the safety of the runners and volunteers, the Rocket City Half Marathon has been cancelled.
While conditions continue to improve, there are power outages and storm damage along the course. In addition, resources and personnel are strained to the point that runner safety would be in jeopardy.
Runners in town are invited to the VBC South Hall to get their picture made, receive a finisher medal and gear, and enjoy some "post race" food.
This was not the decision we wanted to make, but as stated previously the safety for all those involved is and will continue to be our top priority.
FROM EARLIER
The Huntsville Sports Commission issued this news release early Saturday:
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Rocket City Marathon. We are closely monitoring current weather conditions in hopes of running the Rocket City Half Marathon at 10 a.m. Central Time.
All registered marathon runners will be eligible to run the half marathon and are welcome to the Von Braun Center South Hall to wait out the storms.
We know that this comes as an enormous disappointment, not only to the runners but to the sponsors, spectators, volunteers and running community as a whole.
This was not a decision we have taken lightly. The Rocket City Marathon Team and Huntsville Police Department have worked closely with the National Weather Service over the last 48 hours monitoring the situation. The safety for all those involved is and will continue to be our top priority.
We will continue to work hard to bring you an incredible event. Though it’s true that our 2021 Rocket City Marathon event will no longer take place in the way that we intended, we continue to strive to make it a memorable and fun experience.