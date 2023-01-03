 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tornado Watch issued for North Alabama counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado Watch Until 4 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 4:00 a.m. for the following counties in North Alabama:

  • COLBERT 
  • FRANKLIN
  • LAWRENCE
  • MARSHALL
  • MORGAN 

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Olga Breese and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you