Tornado Watch issued for multiple North Alabama counties

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 200 AM CST.

* At 1058 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel
Green, Ardmore, Harvest, New Market, Lincoln, Elkmont, Lester,
Elkwood, Toney, Blanche, Taft, Cash Point, Holland Gin, Fisk,
Belleview and Leggtown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Southern Franklin TN County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 315 AM CST.

* At 1204 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Moores Mill, Cowan, Hollywood, Huntland, Skyline, Gurley, New
Market, Anderson, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Paint Rock, Estillfork,
Larkin, Princeton, Jericho, Francisco, Hollytree, Trenton, Beans
Creek and Maxwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY
FOR CENTRAL LIMESTONE, WEST CENTRAL MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN
LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 1042 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal, Moores
Mill, Tanner, Huntsville International Airport, Harvest, Marshall
Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Alabama
A And M University, Hillsboro, Mooresville, French Mill, Belle
Mina, Capshaw, Ripley, Wheeler and Hampton Cove.

Cars are trapped due to flood waters along University Drive in
Huntsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Now through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and spread
across much of the Tennessee Valley this late Wednesday
evening. Additional heavy rainfall and perhaps a few embedded
thunderstorms will continue overnight and into the first half
of Thursday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are then
possible later in the day Thursday into Thursday night,
before ending Friday morning as a line of storms moves
eastward through the area. Total rainfall amounts around 2 to
3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible into
Friday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tornado Watch issued for multiple North Alabama counties

  • Updated
  • 0
TORNADO WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several North Alabama counties until 2 a.m. Thursday.

The watch area includes Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Jackson, Marion, Marshall, Walker and Winston counties. 

-----

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.comHave a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you