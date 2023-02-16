Tornado Watch expires for 5 North Alabama counties

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tornado Watch expires for 5 North Alabama counties

  • Updated
  • 0
TORNADO WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

7 p.m. UPDATE: The watch has EXPIRED.

5:20 p.m. UPDATE: Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties have been removed from the Tornado Watch. It remains in effect for the other counties until 7 p.m.

From earlier:

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Colbert, Cullman Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties in Alabama until 7 p.m.

The watch also includes Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.

Tornado Watch

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

