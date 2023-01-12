 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Tornado Watch canceled

THE WATCH WAS CANCELED EARLY.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of North Alabama.

The watch lasts until 1 p.m.

Counties included in the watch are: Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.

