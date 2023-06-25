TORNADO WARNING expires for Cullman County

The warning has EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Tornado Warning for northeastern Cullman County in north central Alabama until 4:15 p.m.
At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northeast of Cullman, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near... Holly Pond around 415 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Walter, Baileyton and Eva.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our Triple Doppler radars.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars HERE
Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Access the Decatur radar HERE
Access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE