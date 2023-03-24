TORNADO WARNING expires for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... Madison County in north central Alabama... Eastern Limestone County in north central Alabama... Moore County in Middle Tennessee... Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee... Franklin County in Middle Tennessee... * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1205 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lynchburg to near Fayetteville to near Harvest to near Tanner, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Winchester, Fayetteville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Lynchburg, Redstone Arsenal and Hazel Green. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential of producing widespread wind damage!!! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH