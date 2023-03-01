TORNADO WARNING EXPIRES for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence counties

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Tornado Warning for... West central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... Central Madison County in north central Alabama... Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama... * Until 1045 PM CST. * At 1011 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Madison, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Marshall Space Flight Center around 1015 PM CST. Redstone Arsenal and University Of Alabama In Huntsville around 1020 PM CST. Alabama A And M University around 1030 PM CST. Gurley around 1045 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Paint Rock, Maysville, Belle Mina, French Mill, Mooresville, Capshaw, Garth, Ryland, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN