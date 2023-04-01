TORNADO WARNING expired for Lincoln County

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Southwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Southeastern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 415 AM CDT.

* At 347 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Owens Cross
Roads, or 11 miles northwest of Guntersville, moving east at 60
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Scottsboro, Guntersville, Arab, Owens Cross Roads, Fyffe, Powell,
Grant, Geraldine, Section and Woodville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for north central
and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

TORNADO WATCH 101 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

FRANKLIN AL           LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE,
TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND EAST
CENTRAL MADISON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for north central
and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 430 AM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Tornado Warning for southeastern Lincoln County and southwestern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee until 4 a.m.

At 325 AM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Huntland, or 13 miles northeast of Moores Mill, moving east at 40 mph.

This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.

The tornado will be near... Huntland around 335 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Elora, Maxwell, Beans Creek and Belvidere.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

