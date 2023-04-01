TORNADO WARNING expired for Lincoln County

EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Tornado Warning for southeastern Lincoln County and southwestern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee until 4 a.m.
At 325 AM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Huntland, or 13 miles northeast of Moores Mill, moving east at 40 mph.
This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!
HAZARD...Damaging tornado.
SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.
IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.
The tornado will be near... Huntland around 335 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Elora, Maxwell, Beans Creek and Belvidere.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
WATCH WAAY 31's LIVE COVERAGE on our LIVESTREAM
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars HERE
Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Access the Decatur radar HERE
Access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE