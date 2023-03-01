TORNADO WARNING EXPIRED for Lauderdale County, Colbert County

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin, Lincoln and Moore. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall beginning this evening and lasting at times through Thursday. There may be a break in the widespread thunderstorm activity on Thursday afternoon and night. Then one last line of thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning. Rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&