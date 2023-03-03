Tornado Warning CANCELLED for DeKalb, Jackson counties

The warning was cancelled early
from earlier:
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for eastern Jackson County and northeastern DeKalb County until 1:15 p.m.
At 1237 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Section, or near Scottsboro, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near... Hollywood and Pisgah around 1245 PM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fabius, Dutton, Martintown and Rosalie.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...
