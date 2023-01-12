TORNADO WARNING canceled for Limestone and Madison counties

THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for West central Madison County and southeastern Limestone County until 9 a.m.
At 846 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tanner, or near Athens, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near... Huntsville International Airport around 850 AM CST. Madison, Redstone Arsenal and Harvest around 900 AM CST. Western Huntsville around 910 AM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mooresville, Capshaw, Belle Mina and French Mill.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
