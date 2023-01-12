TORNADO WARNING canceled for Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan counties

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Madison County in north central Alabama... East central Limestone County in north central Alabama... * Until 930 AM CST. * At 856 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvest, or near Madison, moving northeast at 45 mph. This storm has a history of producing damage in Franklin, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties. This storm may intensify and additional tornado warnings may be warranted! HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest and New Market. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm has a history of producing damage and is still capable of trees and power lines damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH