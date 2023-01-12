TORNADO WARNING canceled for DeKalb County

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southern Franklin Counties through 445 PM CST... At 414 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Market, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Lincoln, Hytop, Plevna, Jericho, Elora, Estillfork and Larkin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH