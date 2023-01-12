TORNADO WARNING canceled for DeKalb and Jackson counties

WARNING HAS EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for southeastern Jackson County and northeastern DeKalb County until 10:30 a.m.
At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near... Henagar and Ider around 1010 AM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Dutton, Martintown, Rosalie, Fabius, Higdon, Sulpher Springs and Fackler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
