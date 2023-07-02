To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
430 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
West central Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 426 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marshall
Space Flight Center, or near Redstone Arsenal, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama A And M University,
Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville
and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 445 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment

  • 0
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment

Heinz ketchup is displayed on a shelf at a grocery store in Washington, DC, on February 15, 2023.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.

“FYI,” began the tweet from the United Kingdom-based branch of the food and beverage company. “Ketchup. Goes. In. The. Fridge!!!”

Kraft Heinz, whose ketchup is among its popular condiments, shared the heavily punctuated statement on Tuesday in a tweet that reached over 4 million people.

A day later, the company asked the public via a Twitter poll whether they kept their ketchup chilled or in the pantry.

“Where do you keep yours? It has to be … in the fridge!” the poll stated. The answer of “fridge” appeared to be the consensus, according to 63.2% of over 13,000 votes cast, the poll’s results showed. Meanwhile, 36.8% of respondents said they preferred their ketchup in the cupboard.

Some Twitter users who voiced their distaste for cold ketchup pointed out that ketchup bottles are stored at room temperature on tables at restaurants. Other users didn’t understand the need for a debate, asserting that once the ketchup bottle is opened, it belongs in the refrigerator.

In 2017, a Twitter user posed the same question to the United States branch of Heinz through the social media website.

At the time, Heinz responded, “Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you