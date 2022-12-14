Taco Bell may add fries to its menu permanently to compete with McDonald's

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Taco Bell may add fries to its menu permanently to compete with McDonald's

  • Updated
  • 0
Taco Bell fries
Taco Bell

Taco Bell knows you want fries with that. Especially during lunch.

To compete with rivals such as McDonald's during lunchtime, the chain is considering permanently adding fries to its menu, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said during an investor event Tuesday.

"People that go to lunch want to have French fries. We know that. So we're looking at and testing bringing fries permanently on to the menu, which would increase our lunch business dramatically," King said.

Taco Bell has put nacho fries, its take on French fries, on the menu periodically as a limited-time offering since the item launched in 2018. In King's words, "we offer fries half the time."

There are advantages to bringing items back seasonally or periodically. Those products help fast food companies create buzz and give customers a reason to place an order or visit restaurants in person.

But by keeping fries on the menu year-round, Taco Bell could potentially steal some of its rivals' customers. And with restaurant traffic slipping, it's especially important for eateries to figure out ways to win over customers who will stick around.

As things stand now, Taco Bell is behind during key parts of the day.

"If you were to look at how we compete against McDonald's in dinner and late night, we're absolutely even. When you look at breakfast and lunch, we're significantly behind," King said. He added that the chain plans to "commit to breakfast" to help compete in the category.

"There's a big opportunity just in those two dayparts to increase our business significantly over the coming years," King said.

In the past, Taco Bell has tested nacho fries topped with steak and ranch sauce, and is currently offering seven-layer nacho fries loaded with beef, black beans, guacamole and more. It did not specify which types of fries it is considering adding, or what kind of tests it's undertaking.

Taco Bell recently saw some success with bringing a popular item back: In May, Mexican Pizza returned to menus after a two-year hiatus. The chain later reported that by the end of June it had already sold 20 million Mexican Pizzas across the country, and attributed growth in loyalty membership to customers' desire for early access to the product. It made the item permanent in the fall.

Sales at Taco Bell locations open at least a year jumped 6% in the third quarter compared to the prior year, according to parent company Yum Brands, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut.

