Supply chain issues causing shortages for baby formula in Madison County

Many parents are finding themselves frustrated as they shop for baby formula, only to find it in short supply or not available at all in their local store.
WAAY 31 checked out stores across Madison County to see what the baby formula stock was like.
At Star Super Market in Huntsville, the shelves appear to be well-stocked, but one of the store managers told WAAY 31 they are experiencing a supply shortage for brands like Similac and Enfamil.
The CVS on Whitesburg Drive, Walgreens on Brandon Street and Publix on Pelham Avenue Southwest all seemed to be out of stock Thursday of several types of Similac but had numerous types of Enfamil in stock.
The Dollar General on Old Madison Pike in Huntsville was out of all baby formula Thursday.
Parents said the shortages are concerning.
“It’s definitely scary, because with the way the pandemic is going, you don’t know what’s going to happen next," said Chelsea Lucas.
The disruption in the supply chain is a big worry for moms like Lucas. She gets her 6-month-old son the Enfamil Gentlease formula. On Wednesday night, the Walmart she goes to didn't have any in stock.
They also didn't have her usual backup options.
"They just had the small can, so I got that, but they were definitely wiped out,” she said.
Several parents told WAAY 31 they're currently seeing a shortage of baby formula.
"I’m wondering, are the shelves going to be wiped clean next time I go?" Lucas questioned. "It’s definitely worrisome.”
Cassandra Leibensperger said she isn't currently dealing with a shortage of the type of Enfamil her 5-month-old uses, but she did in the beginning of the pandemic with her firstborn.
“I’m really hoping it doesn’t become an issue for us, but we definitely do try to keep a stock as well," she said.
Parents can order formula directly from Enfamil. Leibensperger said if she starts to experience a shortage, she will contact them, like she did with her firstborn.
Star Super Market said they're working with suppliers to try and overcome issues in getting formula back in stock.