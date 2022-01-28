State to seek death penalty, more charges for David McCoy in murder of Courtney Spraggins

A former Huntsville police officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing to see if his case should be presented before a Madison County grand jury.
After hearing from only one witness — Special Agent Brittney Hayes of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency — the judge ordered just that. The state, meanwhile, has announced its plans to seek at least two more capital murder charges for David McCoy and told WAAY 31 after the hearing that they will be seeking the death penalty.
McCoy is already charged with one count of capital murder related to the Jan. 7 shooting of Courtney Spraggins. According to Hayes’ testimony on Friday, McCoy had been in a long-distance relationship with Spraggins for months and knew she was pregnant.
In fact, they had picked out a name for the child, who was due in April, and Spraggins had quit her job in North Carolina to move to Alabama and live with McCoy. All the while, McCoy was engaged and living with another woman.
Hayes said McCoy admitted in an interview after the shooting that he had planned wedding dates with each woman. She said his live-in fiancée told investigators that she had seen Spraggins’ name on a piece of mail and heard there was a woman claiming to be pregnant with McCoy’s child but otherwise knew nothing about the other relationship.
That is, until Jan. 7, when Spraggins was killed in the apartment complex where she and McCoy lived. Hayes said Spraggins had quit her job and driven to Alabama to move in with McCoy once before, only to have to drive to Maryland and stay elsewhere after McCoy said he needed more time.
When Spraggins arrived at about 8 a.m. Jan. 7, McCoy left the complex with her. A few hours later, Hayes said, they returned to the complex. It was in the parking lot near his apartment that McCoy is accused of shooting Spraggins once in the head, killing her.
According to Hayes, McCoy told investigators he didn’t remember what happened right before the shooting. Instead, he remembered running “full-tilt” with the gun in his hands, back to his apartment. There, he hid the gun and changed clothes before calling Huntsville dispatch to ask if there had been a 911 call reporting shots fired in his area.
When the dispatcher said no, McCoy said he had heard a small-caliber gun go off. The dispatcher, Hayes said, then sent officers to the apartment complex on Lawsons Ridge Drive as backup for McCoy.
Hayes said body camera footage showed officers arriving to find McCoy outside and the door open on Spraggins’ car. An officer performed CPR on Spraggins while McCoy helped search the car, even asking for gloves and commenting he couldn’t find Spraggins’ phone or the gun. He also allegedly told officers that he might have seen Spraggins once but didn’t know her.
When an officer found a photo of McCoy and Spraggins in Spraggins’ car, McCoy’s then-coworkers became suspicious of his version of events. They directed him to go to the police department while they contacted ALEA, Hayes said.
Less than two hours after McCoy’s call to dispatch, state investigators were on the scene, Hayes said. She said Spraggins’ phone was found with the gun inside McCoy’s apartment. She testified that investigators knew it was Spraggins’ phone because it had a photo of her and her two kids as a lock screen.
She told the courtroom that investigators found the phone after someone had already attempted and failed more than 25 times to enter the correct password. As a result, investigators have yet to be able to search Spraggins’ phone, Hayes said.
Hayes said she interviewed McCoy the afternoon of the murder. She said they talked for about five hours, with McCoy changing his story “several times.” At one point, he said he didn’t have a gun like the one used to shoot Spraggins; later, he said his dad had bought one.
“It was a long interview, but he was talkative, alert,” Hayes said, adding McCoy occasionally cried during the interview or “acted concerned … but sometimes, there were no tears.”
Then, “at the end of the interview, he just said, ‘I did it,’” Hayes told the court.
When asked by the defense, Hayes said she didn’t know if the shooting was an accident, though there was a recording of a phone call in which McCoy told someone else that it was. What Hayes did know, she said, was that there was no evidence to support the shooting being self-inflicted.
After Hayes’ testimony, the judge ordered the case be presented to a Madison County grand jury for a possible indictment. Before the courtroom emptied, Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann told the judge he expected at least two additional capital murder charges to be added to the case.
He also told WAAY 31 after the hearing that, given the circumstances, “it’s clearly a case we will seek the death penalty on.”
“Right now, it is a matter of finishing the investigation, gathering all of the materials and getting this to grand jury as soon as possible,” Gann said.
Part of finishing the investigation will be waiting for test results. Hayes testified Friday that they are still waiting for DNA results to confirm Spraggins’ unborn child was fathered by McCoy, and that McCoy’s clothing had not been tested. Investigators are also still waiting on access to Spraggins’ phone.
Meanwhile, McCoy remains in the Madison County Jail without bond. He has been fired from the Huntsville Police Department and stripped of his state police certifications.
