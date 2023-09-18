Stalled vehicle blocked eastbound I-565 at Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department reports eastbound Interstate 565 at Oakwood Avenue is down to one lane due to a stalled vehicle.
Please use alternate routes.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
The Huntsville Police Department reports eastbound Interstate 565 at Oakwood Avenue is down to one lane due to a stalled vehicle.
Please use alternate routes.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com