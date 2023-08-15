WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: James Clemens Jets

Let’s meet the 2023 James Clemens Jets.
Fight or flight. Usually it's one or the other, but the Jets are hoping to master both this season.
Last year the team got diverted, following up a 10-win season with a 4-6 campaign and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“Well, obviously you’re gonna be hungry because of the year we came off of last year,” head coach Chad McGehee said. “We lost three games by eight points or less and missed the playoffs ultimately and we’ve spent the offseason talking about that and we’re gonna own it. And when you own something, you’re gonna do something about it to fix it and take care of it.”
Returning an experienced group, McGehee heads into his third season in Madison knowing that the Jets understand the expectations and are ready to go to battle each week.
“We’re gonna fight. You know, there’s no doubt about this group and we’ve kinda talked about, offensively, we’re gonna put ‘em in a phonebooth and invite them into the phonebooth and have a fight,” he explained. “And that’s kind of the mentality that we want to have -- that we have a little bit of an edge, a little bit of swagger and confidence when we come out and we’re excited about the opportunity.”
Defensive lineman Nathan Jennings said there is no negativity in this group and the negativity of others, looking down on the Jets, is just the fuel they need to take flight.
“All that noise that comes with that, it fuels me to be better and we just need to make everybody proud,” he said.
The Jets are cleared for take-off against Gardendale on August 25.