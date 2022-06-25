Trash Pandas Take Friday Loss in Birmingham, 7-3

The Rocket City Trash Pandas suffered their third straight loss on Friday night at Regions Field, falling 7-3 to the Birmingham Barons in the fourth game of their six-game series.
The three-game skid is the Trash Pandas’ longest losing streak since they were swept in a six-game road series by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from May 10-15.
Unlike the first three games in the series, it was the Barons that opened the scoring in the first inning. D.J. Burt began the frame with a leadoff single against Rocket City starter Ky Bush (L, 5-2). Two hitters later, Tyler Neslony connected on a two-run homer to right, giving the home team the early 2-0 advantage.
Rocket City responded in the top of the third against Birmingham starter Jason Bilous (W, 4-5). Kevin Maitan started the inning with a walk and Anthony Mulrine doubled off the left field wall to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Aaron Whitefield drove in Maitan with an RBI ground out to short. Livan Soto followed with an RBI single to center, scoring Mulrine to tie the game 2-2.
In the bottom of the frame, the Barons quickly retook the lead. With runners on first and third and nobody out, Tyler Neslony struck out swinging with the back runner stealing second. Catcher Anthony Mulrine’s throw was array, allowing D.J. Burt to come home from third with the go-ahead run. Later in the inning, Alex Destino drove in two more with a single to center and Raudy Read followed with a long two-run homer to left center off Bush, putting the game out of reach at 7-2 Barons.
Bush took the loss after giving up all seven Birmingham runs on nine hits including two home runs, walking two and striking out three over 3.1 innings.
Trailing by five runs, the Trash Pandas could do little in the middle innings. From the fourth through seventh innings, they were held to one hit by Bilous and reliever Yoelvin Silven. In the eighth, a sacrifice fly from Soto got a run back for the Trash Pandas, but it did little to change the outcome. Birmingham reliever Taylor Broadway finished the win with a scoreless ninth.
In long relief for the Trash Pandas, Jack Dashwood was sharp, tossing 2.2 scoreless frames with five strikeouts to maintain the deficit. Zach Linginfelter ended the night with two clean innings of his own with a pair of strikeouts. The Trash Pandas offense was led by Soto, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI while Maitan scored two of the three Rocket City runs.
The first-half North Division Champion Trash Pandas (40-27) resume their series against the Barons (30-37) on Saturday night. First pitch at Regions Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.