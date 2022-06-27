Trash Pandas close first half of regular season with 8-2 loss to Barons

BIRMINGHAM – The Rocket City Trash Pandas ended the first half of the season with an 8-2 loss to the Birmingham Barons in the finale of their six-game series at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon, suffering a series defeat after dropping four of six games to their North Division foes.
Despite the loss, the Trash Pandas finished the first half of the regular season with the best record in the Southern League at 41-28, losing only two of 12 series on their way to the first postseason berth in franchise history.
Making his second start of the series, Rocket City lefty Adam Seminaris got into immediate trouble in the first. All nine Barons came to the plate, with a wild pitch and RBI singles from Craig Dedelow, Moises Castillo, and Raudy Read combining to plate five runs.
The Trash Pandas got a run back in the third on a sacrifice fly from Aaron Whitefield and another in the fourth on a throwing error by Castillo that allowed Braxton Martinez to come home with the second run for the visitors.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Barons got one more after Seminaris was pulled from the game. Kolton Ingram struck out Tyler Neslony swinging with a runner on third base. But the ball got away from Zach Humphreys for a wild pitch, allowing D.J. Burt to come home from third for a four-run Birmingham lead at 6-2.
Seminaris (L, 2-2) suffered his second Double-A loss after giving up six run on nine hits with three strikeouts over 3.1 innings.
Rocket City threatened to get back in the fifth, but strong Birmingham defense protected the four-run lead. Whitefield reached with a one-out double. Ryan Aguilar followed with a single to left. Whitefield was sent home on the play, but he was thrown out in a close play with a collision at home plate on a strong throw by Dedelow as Aguilar advanced to second.
Jeremiah Jackson then singled to right, and Aguilar was waved to the plate. Another strong throw from the Barons outfield, this time from right fielder Tyler Neslony, nailed Aguilar at the plate, ending the inning without a run crossing the place despite three Trash Pandas hits.
Ingram threw 1.2 innings in relief for the Trash Pandas, striking out three without allowing a run. Luke Murphy was next and allowed a run in the sixth as the Barons’ lead increased to five runs. Birmingham plated an eighth run in the eighth off Cristopher Molina, capping the scoring at 8-2.
That would be the final as Barons relievers Kaleb Roper (W, 2-4), Fraser Ellard and Edgar Navarro combined to keep the Trash Pandas off the board for the final five innings.
Eight of the nine Rocket City starters recorded a hit in the loss, with Jackson the only one to record more than one in a 2-for-3 performance.
The first-half North Division Champion Trash Pandas (41-28) begin the second half on Tuesday night with a six-game road series against the Tennessee Smokies (37-32). First pitch at Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.