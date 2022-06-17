Rocket City Trash Pandas fall to Montgomery Biscuits 19-4

The Rocket City Trash Pandas’ five-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday night at Toyota Field with a 19-4 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits in the third game of their six-game series.
Unlike the first two games in the series, it was the visiting Biscuits who struck first. Austin Shenton opened the scoring with an RBI single and Kameron Misner added another run with a double to center against Rocket City starter Brett Kerry.
Rocket City immediately got a run back in the bottom of the first on Orlando Martinez’s leadoff home run that went 384 feet over the fence in right-center for his fourth home run of the season.
But from there, Montgomery broke the game open. Greg Jones drove in the third Biscuits run with an RBI double in the third. Misner’s second double in three innings plated one more and he would score on a sacrifice fly by Roberto Alvarez, giving the Biscuits a 5-1 lead after three and ending Kerry’s start. Over two innings plus, Kerry (L, 2-3) allowed five earned runs on nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts to suffer his third professional loss.
The Biscuits continued the offensive attack against Zach Lingifnelter, scoring five more runs between fourth and fifth innings to break into double digits at 10-1. Against Sean McLaughlin in the sixth, the Biscuits plated seven more runs, including Shenton’s three-run home run for his seventh blast of the season.
Nick Jones was sharp for the Trash Pandas out of the bullpen, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
The Trash Pandas got a run back in the bottom of the seventh when Jeremiah Jackson began the inning with a double and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Braxton Martinez. In the ninth, the Trash Pandas turned to Braxton Martinez to pitch, and the first baseman tossed a scoreless frame to keep the Biscuits from reaching 20 runs.
Rocket City capped the night’s scoring in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI double from Kevin Maitan and a sacrifice fly from Orlando Martinez.
The 19 runs allowed are the most by the Trash Pandas in franchise history, topping the previous mark of 17 set on May 30, 2021 by Birmingham.
Jose Gomez recorded three singles in the loss for Rocket City while Maitan added two doubles and an RBI and Orlando Martinez was 2-for-4 with the home run and two RBI.
For the Biscuits, starter Jayden Murray (W, 3-2) picked up the win by allowing one run on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts over six innings. Ten Montgomery batters recorded a hit in the win.
The Trash Pandas (36-24) continue their series against the Biscuits (24-29) with a Friday night showdown. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
