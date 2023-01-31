Huntsville Havoc visits NICU ahead of game benefiting Melissa George Neonatal Fund

The Huntsville Havoc visited some tiny fans and their parents Tuesday in the neonatal intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.
The players toured the NICU and handed out handmade baby blankets to families and staff.
The Havoc has toured the NICU each year for 17 years in preparation for the annual Melissa George Night Game.
Melissa George was one of the premature twin daughters of Amy and Chris George. She died just two hours after birth. Their other daughter lived but spent 68 days in the NICU.
After the family's experience, the Georges founded the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund. Chris George said having the players visit gives the team perspective and a chance to see why they are playing Saturday night.
"We've got 6,500 fans down the street at the VBC, and up the street here, there's young lives with parents that just don't know what's going to happen the next day with their child, and whether or not they're going to be able to go home with the child," he said. "It makes what we are doing here today very special."
Since its start, the fund has raised more than $700,000, which goes toward NICU equipment and items necessary to help premature babies survive after an early arrival.
The Havoc take on the Birmingham Bulls at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Von Braun Center for Melissa George Night. Fans can bid on jerseys to help fund the Melissa George Neonatal Fund or drop off donations of blankets, gas cards, infant clothes and restaurant gift cards to help out NICU families.