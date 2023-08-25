 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

SNEAK PEEK: The WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week for Sept. 1 is...

  • Updated
  • 0
BGFN Game of the Week

The WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week for Sept. 1 is:

DECATUR VS. AUSTIN!

Watch WAAY 31 News at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a preview of the game, and don’t miss Big Game Friday Night to see which team takes home the win!

Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:15 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).

The big show airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.

Here’s where you can find This TV on your TV:

  • Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
  • Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
  • Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
  • Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
  • Channel 138 on Scottsboro Electric Power Board

Don’t see your system included? Contact your provider and tell them you want them to add This TV to the lineup!

See all of our high school football coverage HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

