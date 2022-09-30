SNEAK PEEK: The WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week for Oct. 7 is...

The WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week for Oct. 7 is:
HUNTSVILLE VS. FLORENCE!
Watch WAAY 31 News at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a preview of the game, and don’t miss Big Game Friday Night to see which team takes home the win!
Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:15 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).
The big show airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.
Here’s where you can find This TV on your TV:
- Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
- Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
- Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
- Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
- Channel 138 on Scottsboro Electric Power Board
Don’t see your system included? Contact your provider and tell them you want them to add This TV to the lineup!
