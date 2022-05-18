Athens beats Helena for first state title since 2010

OXFORD – Athens High School’s softball team managed just four hits against Helena pitcher Cam Bailey in Wednesday’s Class 6A State Softball Tournament championship game.
But four was enough.
The Golden Eagles (42-10), coached by Travis Barnes, took advantage of two costly Helena errors and earned a 4-2 victory over the Huskies in Wednesday’s Class 6A softball championship game at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. The victory capped a perfect 4-0 run through the state tournament for Athens, which won its first state softball title since 2010.
“Everybody wants to end their career with a win, and that’s what I’m proud about these seniors for,” said Barnes, noting he has eight seniors on the roster. “I’m just happy for this school and this whole community.”
Tournament MVP Emily Simon earned the victory, allowing five hits and striking out nine in a complete game effort. Bailey took the loss as Athens scored four unearned runs.
Athens defeated Helena 3-1 in Tuesday’s winners’ bracket final and beat the Huskies again to claim the Blue Map.
Helena, coached by Scott Lowery, was trying to win its first state softball title. Sara Ezekiel drove in both Helena runs in the final.
For Athens, Morgan Stiles drove in a run in the championship game, while Katie Simon, Abby Tucker, Jordyn Johnson and Abbie Dempsey scored runs.
All Softball Championship games are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network with WOTM TV producing the series. In addition, all Baseball Championship Series Games are also being live-streamed over the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network with WOTM TV producing the series.
Class 6A All-State Tourney Team
Emily Simon, Athens (MVP); Haley Waggoner, Athens’ Abby Tucker, Athens; Elex Erwin, Helena; Haley Morris, Helena; Cam Bailey, Helena.
CLASS 6A STATE TOURNEY WEDNESDAY RESULTS
Championship game
Athens 4, Helena 2
Elimination Bracket Finals
Helena 2, Pell City 0
Elimination Bracket Semifinals
Pell City 3, Calera 0