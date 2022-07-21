Alabama A&M looks to return to the top of the SWAC

The 2022 SWAC Media Day has concluded in downtown Birmingham.
As teams prepare for an exciting season, the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M are ready to avenge a third-place finish in the East division.
However, they'll have to do so while replacing one of the program's all-time greatest quarterbacks, Aqeel Glass.
"At the end of the day, we know what we got to. We know what type of players we are. We know what we got to bring to the table," said all-American wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim.
Now a veteran, he said anything other than a celebration bowl trophy is unacceptable for his ball club.
In order to get there, Coach Maynor knows they’ll have to go through a loaded east division.
“Respect all, fear none. We know every week that we’ve got to bring it. They say this is the SEC of HBCU's and it’s no easy games. You’ve got to be ready to play every week and we talk about that," said head coach Connell Maynor.
This Bulldogs team is undergoing a significant overhaul with their roster.
With back-to-back games to start the season against FBS opponents, they’ll be battle tested early.
"Playing UAB first is going to be a true test. It’s going to let us know right off the bat what our weaknesses are, what our strengths are, what we need to work on, and then we have Troy after that," said Maynor. "... I think playing those stronger teams and those bigger teams early, as long as you can get out of there early, you can learn a lot about your club."
Maynor has yet to name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season. He said the frontrunners are Xavier Langford and Quincy Casey.