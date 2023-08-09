Special counsel obtained search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following counties, Limestone and Madison. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 426 PM CDT, An off-duty NWS employee reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Owens Cross Roads, Gurley, Triana, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Marshall Space Flight Center, Alabama A And M University, Huntsville International Airport, Harvest, Farley, Hampton Cove, Ryland, Brownsboro, Maysville and Capshaw. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&