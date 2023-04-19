Southbound access to Memorial Parkway reopens south of Drake Avenue in Huntsville

UPDATE: Roadway is clear
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department reports that southbound Memorial Parkway access south of Drake Avenue is closed due to a traffic incident.
Avoid the area if possible.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
UPDATE: Roadway is clear
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department reports that southbound Memorial Parkway access south of Drake Avenue is closed due to a traffic incident.
Avoid the area if possible.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com