Some North Alabama schools delay Thursday start times due to severe weather risk

With the potential for severe weather Thursday morning, some North Alabama schools and school systems are choosing to delay their start times.
This list will be updated as we learn more:
- Cornerstone Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
- DeKalb County School System: 2-hour delay
- Fort Payne City Schools: 2-hour delay
- Jackson County School System: 2-hour delay
- Marshall County School System: 2-hour delay
- Morgan County School System: 2-hour delay
- Scottsboro City Schools: 2-hour delay
