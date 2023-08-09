 Skip to main content
Some North Alabama schools delay Thursday start times due to severe weather risk

With the potential for severe weather Thursday morning, some North Alabama schools and school systems are choosing to delay their start times.

This list will be updated as we learn more:

  • Cornerstone Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
  • DeKalb County School System: 2-hour delay
  • Fort Payne City Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Jackson County School System: 2-hour delay
  • Marshall County School System: 2-hour delay
  • Morgan County School System: 2-hour delay
  • Scottsboro City Schools: 2-hour delay

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and Meteorologist Amber Kulick will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our Triple Doppler radars.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

