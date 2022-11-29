 Skip to main content
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 645 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Locally heavy rainfall is expected tonight as a frontal
system moves through the area. Areas this afternoon have
received 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 4 inches in
possible tonight which may result in flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

SCHOOLS WEB IMAGE.jpg

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. 

Here's the current list of impacted school districts: 

  • Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning.
  • Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur this evening. 
  • Limestone County Schools will end all after-school activities at 5 p.m. Anything scheduled after 5 p.m., including the Educational Planning Meeting at East Limestone High, is canceled.
  • Madison City Schools canceled all after-school extracurricular activities and tutoring. Extended Day will end at 5 p.m.
  • Madison County Schools wants all after-school activities concluded and all students off-campus by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Northwest-Shoals Community College closed the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses at 4 p.m.
  • Sheffield City Schools canceled all basketball events Tuesday. After-school programs ended at 4:30 p.m.

We'll keep updating this story if other school districts make the announcement. 

