Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln County, Tennessee

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Lincoln County in Tennessee until 5 p.m. CDT.
The warning also includes southeastern Moore County in Tennessee.
At 4:21 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fayetteville, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Fayetteville, Lincoln, Mulberry, Belleville, Elora, Hurdlow, Mimosa, Booneville, Marble Hill and Skinem.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
