Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln County, Tennessee

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
north central Madison, Moore, eastern Lincoln and western Franklin
Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Lynchburg to Huntland to Hazel Green.
Movement was southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Huntland, Tims Ford Lake, New
Market, Lincoln, Elora, Hurdlow and Maxwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln County, Tennessee

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Lincoln County in Tennessee until 5 p.m. CDT.

The warning also includes southeastern Moore County in Tennessee.

At 4:21 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fayetteville, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Fayetteville, Lincoln, Mulberry, Belleville, Elora, Hurdlow, Mimosa, Booneville, Marble Hill and Skinem.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

