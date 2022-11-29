Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for west central Marshall County, northwestern Jackson County, central Madison County and central Morgan County until 3:15 p.m.
At 245 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Moores Mill to Marshall Space Flight Center to 6 miles west of Hartselle, moving east at 45 mph. Spotter at the HSV intermodel center measured gusts of 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Priceville, Owens Cross Roads and Gurley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...
Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Olga Breese and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
