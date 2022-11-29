Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST
FOR WEST CENTRAL MARSHALL...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN MADISON
AND EAST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES...

At 301 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near New Market to near Huntsville to near Priceville,
moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Owens Cross
Roads, Gurley, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, Morgan City and
Huntsville International Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern
Marshall, Jackson, southeastern Madison, east central Morgan and
southeastern Franklin Counties through 400 PM CST...

At 311 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles south of Winchester to Gurley to near
Triana. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal,
Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant, Skyline and Gurley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 315 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for west central Marshall County, northwestern Jackson County, central Madison County and central Morgan County until 3:15 p.m.

At 245 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Moores Mill to Marshall Space Flight Center to 6 miles west of Hartselle, moving east at 45 mph. Spotter at the HSV intermodel center measured gusts of 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Priceville, Owens Cross Roads and Gurley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Olga Breese and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

