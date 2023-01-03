Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson counties

UPDATE: The warning has expired.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern DeKalb County and northeastern Jackson County until 1:30 p.m.
At 105 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stevenson, or 7 miles south of Bridgeport, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Bridgeport, Stevenson, Ider, Fabius, Higdon and Sulpher Springs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE.
