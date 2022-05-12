 Skip to main content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for western Lauderdale County and western Colbert County until 3:45 p.m.

At 31:10 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Cherokee, or 9 miles southeast of J P Coleman State Park, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Cherokee, Waterloo, Malone, Mynot, Mt Hester, Margerum, Maud, Allsboro, Riverton and Wright.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

