Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Tornado Warning for... West central Madison County in north central Alabama... Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama... Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama... * Until 900 AM CST. * At 833 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Trinity, or near Decatur, moving northeast at 45 mph. This storm produced damage in Moulton near the intersection of Highways 157 and 24. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported funnel cloud in northeastern Lawrence County. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Tanner around 840 AM CST. Huntsville International Airport around 850 AM CST. Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal and Harvest around 900 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mooresville, Capshaw, Belle Mina and French Mill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN