Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Lauderdale County and northwestern Colbert County until 7:45 a.m.
At 714 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherokee, or 8 miles southeast of Iuka, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Florence, Killen, Cherokee, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Malone, Mt Hester, Allsboro, Riverton and Wright.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for north central and northwestern Alabama.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
