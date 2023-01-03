Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties

11:26 a.m. UPDATE: The warning has been cancelled early.
From earlier:
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Lauderdale County, southeastern Colbert County, northeastern Franklin County and northwestern Lawrence County until 11:45 a.m.
At 1057 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Littleville, or 8 miles southwest of Tuscumbia, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Town Creek, Littleville, Leighton, Posey Loop, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport and New Bethel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement.
If on or near Wilson and Wheeler Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for north central and northwestern Alabama.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
