Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Limestone, Madison counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Madison County and Limestone County and southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee until 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
At 1111 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Lexington to Rogersville to near Leighton, moving east at 70 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Fayetteville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green and Trinity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in northwest Alabama!!!
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.
