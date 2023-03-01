Severe Thunderstorm Warning EXPIRES for Limestone, Madison counties

EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Madison County in north central Alabama... Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama... Southern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...
Until 1015 PM CST.
At 946 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Athens, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Northern Huntsville, Athens, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Harvest, New Market, Lincoln and Elkmont.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...
