Severe Thunderstorm Warning EXPIRES for Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan counties

The warning has been allowed to EXPIRE early.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Limestone County, eastern Lauderdale County, southeastern Colbert County, northeastern Franklin County, northwestern Morgan County and northern Lawrence County until 9:30 p.m.
At 854 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lexington to Leighton to near Littleville, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Decatur, Athens, Moulton, Trinity, Rogersville, Ardmore, Town Creek, Lexington, Leighton and Courtland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...
