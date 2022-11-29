 Skip to main content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Jackson County

  • Updated
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Jackson County until 4:15 p.m.

At 328 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodville, or 12 miles west of Scottsboro, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Stevenson, Hollywood, Skyline, Pisgah, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Paint Rock, Bass and Martintown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

