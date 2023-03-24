Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Franklin, Lawrence counties

EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Franklin County and Lawrence County until 12:30 a.m.
At 1144 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hackleburg to near Haleyville, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Moulton, Phil Campbell, Town Creek, Courtland, North Courtland, Hillsboro, Mt Hope, Chalybeate Springs, Speake and Tharptown.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Alabama.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
