...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 215 AM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Franklin, Lawrence counties

EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Franklin County and Lawrence County until 12:30 a.m.

At 1144 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hackleburg to near Haleyville, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Moulton, Phil Campbell, Town Creek, Courtland, North Courtland, Hillsboro, Mt Hope, Chalybeate Springs, Speake and Tharptown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Alabama.

TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...

