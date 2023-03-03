Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for DeKalb County until 1:15 p.m.
At 1214 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Skyline to near Guntersville, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include... Albertville, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Boaz, Guntersville, Rainsville, Henagar, Stevenson, Crossville and Sylvania.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for north central Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...
