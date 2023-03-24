Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties

EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lauderdale County, Colbert County and northwestern Lawrence County until 11:30 p.m.
At 1040 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Underwood-Petersville to Barton to 6 miles northeast of Red Bay, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Cherokee and Littleville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Alabama.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WATCH WAAY 31's LIVE COVERAGE on our LIVESTREAM
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars HERE
Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Access the Decatur radar HERE
Access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE