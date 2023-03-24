Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 77 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
West central Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Eastern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...

* Until 1245 AM CDT.

* At 1213 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moulton,
moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Moulton, Redstone
Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads and Falkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Madison County in north central Alabama...
Eastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Moore County in Middle Tennessee...
Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...
Franklin County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 1245 AM CDT.

* At 1205 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Lynchburg to near Fayetteville to near Harvest
to near Tanner, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Winchester, Fayetteville, Moores Mill,
Meridianville, Lynchburg, Redstone Arsenal and Hazel Green.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

These storms have the potential of producing widespread wind
damage!!! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away
from windows! A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for
north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle
Tennessee.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lauderdale County, Colbert County and northwestern Lawrence County until 11:30 p.m.

At 1040 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Underwood-Petersville to Barton to 6 miles northeast of Red Bay, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Cherokee and Littleville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Alabama.

TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

