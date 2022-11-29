Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Colbert, Franklin counties

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Marshall, Jackson, southeastern Madison, east central Morgan and southeastern Franklin Counties through 400 PM CST... At 311 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Winchester to Gurley to near Triana. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant, Skyline and Gurley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH