Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Colbert, Franklin counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Colbert County and northeastern Franklin County until 2:30 p.m.
At 156 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Belgreen, or 8 miles northwest of Russellville, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Littleville, Leighton, Posey Loop, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Cedar Creek Reservoir and Srygley Church.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
