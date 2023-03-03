Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for 4 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple North Alabama counties until 12:15 p.m.
Affected counties include: Marshall County, Jackson County, Madison County, DeKalb County and Cullman County.
At 1121 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Huntsville International Airport to near Arley, moving east at 80 mph. Decatur has reported a wind gust of 77 mph with this line. These are tornado-like wind speeds!
THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR North-central and northeast Alabama.
HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.
Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Albertville, Cullman, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Boaz, Guntersville and Arab.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for north central and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.